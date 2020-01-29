Non-profit organization helps children in foster care

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit organization is giving foster children a voice in Southwest Georgia.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. It’s for children.
“CASA is a community organization and we train and manage volunteers from the community that advocates on behalf of foster children in court, in DFCS court,” said Dan Provence, Volunteer Coordinator.
He said over 60 or 70 percent of the cases they work involves parent drug usage.
“The longer a child stays in foster care, the more detrimental it is to their livelihood,” explained Provence.
With the help of volunteers, the organization helps speak for the child and voice their needs and wants.
A former teacher, Deedi Eubanks, told us what led her to become a CASA volunteer.
“All those years I was teaching school, I thought, why doesn’t anyone ever come and ask the teacher...how’s this child doing or you know, what’s this child need. I thought you, I could somewhat fill that gap. So that’s what led me to it," said Eubanks.
And when it comes to what she’s learned during her eight years with CASA, she said she loves being able to help.
“Just being able to help them and speak for them and look for permanency in their lives. Most of these children have very little stability, you know, and don’t know what one day’s going to be like and then the next,” said Eubanks.
Currently, CASA serves 86 percent of children in these areas.
We spoke with the executive director, Nan Mcintosh. She told me her goals for the organization this year.
“For 2020, we’d like to double our volunteer base, we’d like to serve 100 percent of the children in foster care. We’ve been serving 200 children with 20 volunteers, so the need is great," said McIntosh.
CASA of Southwest Georgia serves Decatur, Baker, Mitchell, Calhoun and Grady Counties.
