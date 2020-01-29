Monroe High students learn about safe driving from truck driver

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Monroe High School got advice from a truck driver who has driven more than 1 million miles accident-free.
Hernando Waters has been driving eighteen-wheelers for 24 years and is a driver for Estes Trucking Company.
Tuesday was his first time visiting a school in Dougherty County.
He taught the students about how to stay safe behind the wheel.
Waters also talked to the students about the world of truck driving and how they could get involved. He even told them about some of the dangerous issues he has seen while on the road.
He said that if a truck is going 65 mph, it will take the truck at least two football fields to come to a complete stop.
“I mean you see people riding down the road putting on makeup, reading books, on the computer, and it happens, I’ve seen it," said Waters. “I have kids and you know, I understand how it feels for your kids to get out on the road and you worry about them. That’s the main thing, you want them to get home safe.”
Waters said his overall goal is to bring safety awareness to kids on the road.
