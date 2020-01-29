Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing people in South Carolina to use a shopping service to buy beer and wine as well as groceries and have them delivered to their car is a step closer to being passed. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill Tuesday after agreeing to changes including prohibiting the sale of chilled beer or wine that might be more temping to drink on the way home. The bill also requires employees to record the ID of the customer and the time and date of the purchase. A business could lose its liquor license with one violation. The bill now heads to the Senate floor.