Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATTORNEY-LOBBYING
NC lawyer gets probation in plea to lobbying-related charges
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An attorney received probation and will be disbarred after pleading guilty to lobbying-related charges. North Carolina regulators say Mark Bibbs made the plea this week in Wake County Superior Court. Bibbs had been indicted in 2018, accused of lobbying legislators on behalf of a bail bonds company without properly registering. Bibbs said Monday by email that he doesn't believe he committed a crime but made the plea agreement to "put my children first." Secretary of State Elaine Marshall says the plea upholds the right of the public and legislators to know who's being paid to influence governmental action.
LYNCHING SURVIVOR-HOME
$20K raised to help man who survived 1952 lynching attempt
APEX, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who survived an attempted lynching in 1952 has been helped by hundreds of people to move to a new home Tuesday so a highway can be expanded. News outlets report 87-year-old Lynn Council plans to move into a new house in Apex after living in his current home for over 60 years. The state recently bought his home to complete the NC-540 highway expansion. He had a $20,000 federal home repair loan that still needed to be paid because he was moving. Donations to an online fundraiser exceeded $21,000 by early Tuesday morning.
FATAL CHILD ABUSE-FATHER
Police: Man charged with murder in death of 5-month-old son
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man was arrested and accused of killing his 5-month-old son. News outlets report 24-year-old Quandeel Taylor was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of baby Peyton Taylor. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the baby was admitted to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital on Jan. 14 with signs of abusive head trauma. Three days later medical professionals told police the baby's wounds were “not survivable.” Peyton died on Jan. 22. Taylor was interviewed by police Tuesday and later arrested. Details surrounding the case weren't immediately released. It's unclear whether Taylor has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
ECU STUDENT ELECTIONS
UNC student group: Investigation of election offer needed
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The student government board for the University of North Carolina system is calling for an investigation into allegations that two East Carolina University trustees tried to influence a student election. The Daily Reflector of Greenville reports that the General Assembly of the UNC Association of Student Governments passed a resolution Saturday calling for the investigation. The resolution says the allegations are in a letter sent to UNC system board member from the ECU Board of Trustees. It says the letter claims that the two members encouraged an ECU student to run for student body president. It says the offer would violate UNC system policy.
UNION PRESIDENT-PLEA
Former union president pleads guilty to money charges
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The former president of the union representing workers at the massive Smithfield Foods plant in eastern North Carolina has pleaded guilty to helping embezzle more than $200,000 of the local chapter’s money. U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon says in a news release that Keith Ludlum of Bladenboro pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy and embezzlement charges. He could face up to 10 years in prison. Last year, former union secretary-treasurer Terry Slaughter pleaded guilty to federal embezzlement charges and agreed to repay more than $60,000.
BEACH RENOURISHMENT-MAN KILLED
Pipe falls from truck, kills contractor in North Carolina
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (AP) — A man has been killed after a pipe used in a North Carolina beach renourishment project fell from a truck. News sources report police in Topsail Beach say 47-year-old Roberto Gonzalez Jr. died after being struck by the 3,000-pound pipe at Topsail Beach on Monday. Topsail Beach Police Chief Sam Gervase said Gonzalez was transporting a large pipe for the renourishment project, and while he was trying to unload it, one section of pipe rolled off the back of the truck and fell on him, killing him instantly.
LOTTERY-ONLINE SALES
North Carolina AG opposes expanded online lottery sales
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's attorney general has come out against expanding online sales by the state lottery, saying certain games being considered might be illegal. Word about Democrat Josh Stein's opposition spread as North Carolina State Lottery Commission members met Tuesday to examine a draft proposal to offer “digital instants." North Carolina law says the lottery can approve any game that another state lottery already offers, but Stein says digital instants could qualify as “video games” that are banned under another state law. Lottery leaders have looked at digital instants as a way to generate sales from people comfortable with mobile phones and desktop computers.
HOMELESS PEOPLE-CAR DEALERSHIP
Car dealership offers parking for homeless living in cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina car dealer is opening his sales lot to homeless people whose cars are the only place they have to live. WBTV reports James Charles is allowing homeless people to park their cars at his dealership in west Charlotte with security cameras and bright lights. Charles said he was prompted to act after one of his salesmen went to repossess a car and discovered the woman driving the car was also living in it. Charles said he wants to use the dealership to help families out of unsafe situations.