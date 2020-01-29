Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than two decades ago is scheduled to be executed Wednesday. Donnie Cleveland Lance, 66, is set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Jackson for the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr. in Jackson County. A Georgia Supreme Court summary of the case says Lance went to Wood’s home the night of Nov. 8, 1997, kicked in the front door and shot Wood in the front and back with a shotgun and then beat Joy Lance to death with the butt of the shotgun. Lance has consistently said he did not kill the pair.