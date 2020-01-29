Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

GEORGIA EXECUTION
Georgia man set to be executed for killings of 2 people
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than two decades ago is scheduled to be executed Wednesday. Donnie Cleveland Lance, 66, is set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Jackson for the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr. in Jackson County. A Georgia Supreme Court summary of the case says Lance went to Wood’s home the night of Nov. 8, 1997, kicked in the front door and shot Wood in the front and back with a shotgun and then beat Joy Lance to death with the butt of the shotgun. Lance has consistently said he did not kill the pair.
STATE HOUSE-ELECTION
Republican wins southwest Georgia seat in state House
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican county party chairman has won a southwest Georgia House seat left vacant by the death of a lawmaker last year. Unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office Tuesday night show Joe Campbell of Camilla receiving just over 58% of the nearly 4,900 votes cast. Campbell will replace Republican Rep. Jay Powell, who died at a legislative retreat in November. Democrat Jewell Howard finished second with 33% of votes. Campbell is chairman of the Mitchell County Republican Party and says he’ll focus on agricultural issues. State House District 171 spans parts of Colquitt, Decatur and Mitchell counties.
BC-US-SENATE-GEORGIA-GOP FIGHT
Collins quiet on Georgia Senate during state Capitol stop
ATLANTA (AP) — Congressman Doug Collins of Georgia says there will be “more coming later” about his expected bid for a U.S. Senate seat held by a fellow Republican. Collins avoided discussing the subject at the Georgia Capitol on Tuesday, even as some lawmakers worked on proposed changes to state election law that could give him an advantage. Some lawmakers want to change the law to require party primaries for the special Senate election Collins is expected to enter. Sen. Kelly Loeffler was recently appointed to the vacant seat by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, despite Trump's preference that Collins be picked. Loeffler could face a tougher path if a party primary is added.
VAPING-GEORGIA
Georgia lawmakers consider restrictions on vaping
ATLANTA (AP) — Doctors and students told Georgia lawmakers that e-cigarette use is prevalent among children and poses serious risks to their health. State legislators considering restrictions on vaping products met Tuesday at the state Capitol. A pending bill would raise the minimum age to purchase vaping products in Georgia from 18 to 21, increase penalties for selling them to minors and restrict packaging that appeals to young people. It would also require schools to teach students about the dangers of vaping. Advocates for the e-cigarette industry say vaping products save lives by helping smokers quit.
LONGTIME SHERIFF RETIRES
Longtime Gwinnett County sheriff won't seek reelection
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A longtime county of one of metro Atlanta's largest counties is retiring. Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway announced his retirement Tuesday after more than two decades in the position. Conway says he will not run for reelection in November and will finish the remainder of his term. Conway began working in law enforcement in 1973 and was elected sheriff in 1996. Conway initiated the “jail dogs” program, which pairs rescue dogs with inmates. The department also created a housing unit geared toward helping incarcerated military veterans. Conway has also led the department into participating in 287(g), a controversial federal immigration enforcement program.
DEATH PENALTY-GEORGIA
Georgia parole board declines to spare life of condemned man
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's parole board has declined to spare the life of a man set to be executed for the killings of his ex-wife and her boyfriend. Donnie Cleveland Lance is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday. He was convicted and sentenced to die for the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr. in Jackson County. The State Board of Pardons and Paroles declined to grant clemency after holding a closed-door hearing Tuesday. The parole board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.
GEORGIA PORTS
Georgia seaports set new record cargo volumes in 2019
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's seaports are reporting record cargo volumes that moved across their docks in the 2019 calendar year. The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday that the state-operated ports in Savannah and Brunswick handled 38.5 million tons of total cargo last year, beating the previous year's volume by more than 4%. The Port of Savannah also moved a record 4.6 million container units of cargo, up 5.6% from last year. Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch says Georgia is still seeing growth from larger ships using the expanded Panama Canal. He said the Trump administration's recent trade deal with China should mean an increase in exports of poultry and other agricultural goods from Georgia.
DUAL ENROLLMENT CAPS
Georgia could cap college course payments for high schoolers
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia high school students would face a cap on the number of college courses that the state would pay for under a bill that passed the state Senate Tuesday. House Bill 444 passed on a 34-18 vote and now moves to the House for more debate. Gov. Brian Kemp and a number of lawmakers say the cost of Georgia's dual enrollment program is growing too fast. Most students would be limited to 30 hours of college credit. The bill would also say that most students taking academic courses would have to be high school juniors or seniors.