Heroes Among Us: DogTagSS

View this post on Instagram

Join us Thursday night on @walbnews10 at 7 & 11 for a look at how a Cairo non-profit is working to eliminate veteran homelessness in SWGA. . . . . . . #vet #veteran #veterans #veteranhomelessness #homelessvets #homelessveterans #military #militaryappreciation #heroesamongus #dogtags #walbandme