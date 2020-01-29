CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates take time to spotlight the military “Heroes Among Us.”
DogTagSS (Dog Tag Support System) is a veteran resource center in Cairo.
The nonprofit helps veterans who are homeless or on the verge of homelessness.
The center provides clothes, food, and even monetary help with bills for those who bravely served our country.
DogTagSS CEO Pat Christopher said veteran homelessness is more common in South Georgia than many people realize.
“Pretty much, a hidden problem,” Christopher said. “These guys like to lay low. They like to be to themselves. They’ve basically fallen out of society.”
Thursday at 7 p.m. on WALB ABC, WALB News 10′s Emileigh Forrester takes a closer look at how this nonprofit is making a difference, in this month’s installment of “Heroes Among Us.”
If you know a special military hero you want to nominate, click here.
