Georgia’s Collins to challenge newly sworn-in GOP senator

ATLANTA (AP) - Congressman Doug Collins of Georgia has announced that he's running for the U.S. Senate seat held by a fellow Republican, setting up a battle that could divide the state party this election year.
Collins made the announcement Wednesday morning on “Fox & Friends.”
He said “we’re ready for a good time down here to keep defending this president.”
Collins waved off concerns that he and newly sworn-in GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler will tear each other apart and open the door for a Democrat to take the seat.
Collins was President Donald Trump’s pick for the seat, but Gov. Brian Kemp went with Loeffler instead.
