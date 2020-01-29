Do you know how to spot counterfeit cash?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) said staff at an Albany Dollar General didn’t spot counterfeit money until a day after receiving it.
“The next day, to get ready to do the deposit is when they came across the counterfeit bills,” said Sgt. David Flick with DCP’s Detective Division.
Over $300 dollars in counterfeit cash was collected by DCP.
The suspect in question was a woman.
The bills were collected at a Dollar General in the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard.
According to Sgt. Flick, the bills found at the store were not good fakes.
“Every U.S. currency that comes out and is circulated is all cut to the same specification. Looking at it, you should be able to see the threads inside the bills as well as putting it up to the light, there’s a currency line that goes through and will tell you what kind of currency it is. So, if it is a $20 bill, the currency line going through there should also say $20 bill,” explained Flick.
So how often does counterfeit cash hit Dougherty County?
“It comes and goes. I mean it varies, we can go four to five months without seeing it. All of a sudden you know, generally speaking, when we start seeing the trend, it’s getting close to the holidays,” said Flick.
On Monday, Dollar General leadership declined to comment when WALB News 10 reached out.
Dougherty County Police said this is still an active investigation.
Sgt. Flick asks that anyone with any information on this case call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
