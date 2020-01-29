Decatur Co. Library to host cybersecurity class

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Decatur County Library will host a night of learning more about cybersecurity.
They’ll show you how you and your children can be safe on the smartphone, tablet and all the other devices we use every day.
“Keeping your personal information confidential is a must,” said Susan Whittle, Director of the Regional Library.
She told us why this event is so important.
“Oh, it’s so needed. Because so many people are depending on electronic devices to communicate and to live their lives," said Whittle.
You’ll learn tips on how to not become a victim of a cybersecurity attack.
We also spoke with the presenter of Thursday’s program, Lorenda Smith.
“We’re gonna give them some tips to protect their identity. We’re going to specifically talk to them about as it pertains to their debit cards and stuff like that. We probably need to teach them, not if it happens, but when it happens, what you need to do,” said Smith.
Smith says she’ll also give tips to protecting yourself online.
She told me every 39 seconds, a hacker attack.
“If 95 percent of the breaches happen due to human error, then the education has to be a factor in it,” explained Smith.
Whittle said they plan to do this event at the library more often.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.