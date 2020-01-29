Cree: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Cree Inc. (CREE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 10 cents per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 10 cents per share.
The maker of energy-efficient lighting posted revenue of $239.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $236.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Cree expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $221 million to $229 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $238.6 million.
Cree shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $50.95, a climb of 6% in the last 12 months.
