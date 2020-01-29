Albany Police Department outlines goals for 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia police department is taking steps to develop its officers to keep order in the community.
The Albany Police Department laid out its vision for 2020 at Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The goals for the department include continuing community engagement and increasing trust.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said looking out for the officers is key.
“If you don’t take care of yourself mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually on a daily basis, your life is out of balance, you are out of wack. So we have to address those four,” said Persley.
Chief Persley also presented some of the upcoming projects in the department, which included an update on code enforcement and where the department stands on recruitment.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.