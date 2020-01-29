ACLU: Sumter Co. ordered to adopt court’s redistricting plan for school board elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany federal court has issued an order that the Sumter County Board of Elections has to adopt court-drawn maps for school board elections following a 2014 lawsuit, according to a release from the ACLU of Georgia.
The court also ruled that Sumter County has to move school board elections from May to November.
ACLU said in the release that in 2010, African-American candidates were elected to the Sumter County school board, “resulting in a majority-Black board for the first time in history.”
“However, one month after the election — and before the new candidates could take office — the board voted to change the district lines, add two new at-large districts, and moved the elections from November to May.” ACLU said in the release. “These discriminatory changes would all but prevent the board from being majority Black in the future.”
The lawsuit against Sumter County was filed in 2014 by Rev. Mathis Wright, Jr. The lawsuit challenged the “changes as discriminatory and in violation of the Voting Rights Act,” according to ACLU.
"Sumter County, the hometown of President Jimmy Carter, has had a long and sordid history of racial discrimination,” Sean Young, ACLU of Georgia legal director, said. “We are pleased that the court has enforced the Voting Rights Act today. Now the black voters of Sumter County have an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.”
