Woman’s dog attacked with hammer; recovering at Albany animal hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A German Shepherd named Harper is fighting to walk again after an attacker hit her with a hammer.
“I heard everything,” said Harper’s owner Danielle McCluskey.
McCluskey, who is pregnant, said she remembers the moments her 3-year-old German Shepherd and best friend, began hollering for her life.
Harper was viciously attacked in her own yard.
“I heard two hits, I heard her scream and she was on the ground. All I could do is scream her name. I didn’t want it to be the end because it sounded like it," explained McCluskey.
The attacker ran away, but they injured Harper’s back and spine during the attack.
McCluskey knew she had to get medical treatment for Harper immediately. However, the first veterinarian declined to help because Harper was a high-risk patient.
The second doctor took the two in because she saw Danielle wanted to fight for Harper’s life, no matter the outcome.
Harper is now recovering from surgery and showing signs of improvement.
Dr. Lee-Anne Mitchell was Harper’s surgeon and said the surgery lasted around two and a half hours.
“The prognosis of her being able to walk again is 10 to 20 percent,” said Dr. Mitchell.
One thing that stood in the way of the surgery was a $3,000 bill. Fortunately though, through a GoFundMe and the community’s support, the money was raised in a matter of days.
“That type of thing happens on the internet and you don’t think it will ever happen to you and I really don’t have the words for it except, ‘thank you,’” McCluskey said.
Harper will most likely need a cart or wheelchair for the rest of her life.
“I’ve seen dogs refuse the wheelchair so it’s kind all up to the two of them as a team,” said Dr. Mitchell.
Harper is still recovering at Companion Animal Hospital in Albany. Danielle says she did file a police report with Leesburg Police.
McCluskey wants to remind pet owners that things like this can happen and urges pet owners to check around your homes at night and install lights in your yard.
