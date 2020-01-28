Undercover drug buy lands Thomasville man in jail

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An undercover drug buy landed a Thomasville man in jail and now, he’s facing major charges.
Tashad Sanchez Jones, 28, is behind bars after drug agents said they went undercover to buy drugs from him.
Drug agents bought drugs from his home on Jones Street.
“We’ve successfully bought certain amounts of spice, which is synthetic marijuana on a couple of different occasions," Louis Schofill, Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Division commander, said.
Schofill said Jones was not home during the search warrant, but they were able to find a few things.
“But we did recover a gun under the pillow and we recovered an amount of spice in the house, in the front yard and some cocaine at the house also,” said Schofill.
Jones came to the sheriff’s office to talk about what was found at his home.
“Mr. Jones was arrested for the gun, and the drugs at his house,” said Schofill.
He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and spice with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a felony.
Jones is currently in the Thomas County Jail.
