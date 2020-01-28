Two arrested after child brought to hospital with injuries all over body

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two people have been arrested after a 3-year-old was brought to a hospital with injuries all over his body, authorities said.
“There was not an area of the body that was untouched,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Mancuso said detectives began investigating after the hospital alerted the Sheriff’s Office that the child was being brought into surgery with a brain injury. Mancuso said the injuries are severe enough that it’s uncertain whether the child will survive.
The child’s injuries were in different stages of healing, meaning the bruises had occurred over an extended period of time, according to information sent out by the Sheriff’s Office after the news conference.
“I don’t know that there’s any form of justice that can be done to these two people, in my opinion,” Mancuso said. “That’s just me, as Tony Mancuso, not as sheriff. As sheriff, we have to rely on our system and it’s the best system in the world.”
The boy’s father - Tyler Nathanael Laborde, 26 - and stepmother - Jessica Paige Matthews, 26 - were both arrested Monday on the following charges:
· Second-degree cruelty to juveniles
· Cruelty to juveniles
· Aggravated battery
Mancuso said both admitted to “some type of discipline.”
“It’s one thing to spank your child, but to beat your child with a belt and leave marks, pretty much all over the body...” Mancuso said.
Matthews told authorities that she found the boy having a seizure, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She placed the boy on the floor of his room, went to get dressed, then called Laborde. He came home and they brought the 3-year-old to the hospital.
There were also other children living in the home who have been placed in state custody by the Department of Children and Family Services.
Mancuso said Matthews is currently pregnant.
Other allegations of abuse, according to the information from the Sheriff’s Office:
· “Matthews told detectives on the previous day Laborde threw his 4-year-old daughter out of her room into the hallway, causing her to fall, after she took food from a 1-year-old girl, who is also living at the home. Matthews stated Laborde then placed the 4-year-old in time out for approximately 4 hours.”
· “(Matthews) also advised detectives on a previous occasion the 3-year-old boy had been placed in time out for approximately 3 to 4 hours by Laborde for spilling water.”
· “Matthews also told detectives she and Laborde discipline their children, but she never leaves marks. She stated Laborde left bruises on the boy’s legs after spanking him with a belt.”
· “Matthews also advised detectives approximately five days ago Laborde held the boy’s face in the toilet, nearly touching the water because he did not say he needed to use the bathroom.”
· “When detectives spoke with Laborde he denied throwing his 4-year-old daughter. Laborde admitted to spanking the boy the previous day. Laborde also advised detectives Matthews was the one who put the children in time out on their knees for long periods of time.”
Mancuso said detectives “have a pretty good idea” who inflicted the injuries to the head that landed the child in the hospital, but are still looking at a timeline and other forensic evidence.
He said his office would do its job to make sure that the couple never has access to children again.
“If you see this and you know this is going on in your house, you’re just as guilty, if you’re not the party that’s doing the actual infliction,” Mancuso said. “There’s just no place in our society for people who do this to our children.
“It makes me sick to know that we have people that just don’t care about life, in my opinion.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.