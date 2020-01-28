2 sentenced in Baker Co. voodoo trial

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two people that prosecutors said set a woman on fire and stabbed her almost 20 times were sentenced.
Kimberly and Lenorris Williams were charged in the incident that injured Georgia Mae Green Griffin and whose house was burned down. Prosecutors had said Griffin put a “root,” or voodoo-type spell on the two.
Kimberly Williams was sentenced to 40 years; 35 years in prison, and five years on probation.
She was given 20 years for aggravated assault and 20 years for arson in the first degree.
Kimberly Williams took a blind plea, meaning there was no sentencing deal worked out before.
On Monday, Lenorris Williams was also sentenced to 40 years. He was sentenced to 20 years for aggravated assault and 20 years for arson in the first degree. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and the last 10 on probation.
