Sen. David Perdue names state leadership team for campaign re-election

“Georgians sent me to the Senate to tackle tough challenges and find solutions. Since day one, I have been focused on breaking through the gridlock and getting things done. I am forever grateful for the support of so many people from across the state who have stepped forward to join my leadership team,” Perdue said. “Serving the people of Georgia in the United States Senate continues to be the greatest honor of my life and I cannot do it without your help. That’s why I am committed to keeping up the fight for conservative principles and getting results for families across our state from growing our economy, creating opportunity for our kids, and keeping all Americans safe.”