Restaurant owner admits to camera in bathroom, says it wasn’t his

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman told Evansville Police she found a cell phone recording video inside the restroom at Tres Reynas, and one of the restaurant’s owners tells us it’s true.
A police report shows the woman ate at the Main Street restaurant Monday for lunch.
She says one of the owners told her he needed to replace some paper towels before she used the restroom.
As she went to wash her hands, she says the soap dispenser wasn’t working. She says she opened the lid, and a cell phone fell out.
The woman says it was recording, and had captured her using the restroom, as well as the owner setting it up.
The woman left and called 911 about an hour later.
You can hear part of her call here:
She says the owner tried to tell her he was only recording because he had trouble with people stealing towels from the restroom.
“I was en route to the restroom and one of the owners said ‘Hold on let me put some towels in the dispenser for you’. Shut the door, took a minute, got out. I went in and kind of felt weird about it,” said the caller.
14 News spoke to the owner inside the restaurant on Tuesday. He declined to go on camera, but admitted he did go in the bathroom to refill the paper towels, and that a phone was found. However, he says the phone was not his.
So far, no one has been charged or arrested.
Tres Reynas opened in the space next to Someplace Else about a year and a half ago.
