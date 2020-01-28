Nucor: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $107.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 52 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.
The steel company posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.01 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.27 billion, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.59 billion.
Nucor shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.
