No charges in 6-year-old killed at Cairo intersection

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No charges will be filed in the accident that killed a 6-year-old Cairo student, according to the Cairo Police Department (CPD).
Jaden Richardson, an Eastside Elementary student, was killed in an accident early Monday morning at a Cairo intersection.
Richardson was killed while crossing the road for school, the boy’s grandmother, Natalie Richardson, confirmed with WCTV, WALB’s sister station in Tallahassee, Fla.
Cairo police said they, along with the Grady County state solicitor, determined that there was “insufficient cause to bring charges against the driver of the vehicle involved.”
“This was a tragic accident, which has caused tremendous sorrow and sense of profound loss, which has been felt amongst all within our community,” CPD officials said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s parents, sibling and family at this time, as well as the driver, and we ask the community to do the same.”
