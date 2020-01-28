Moultrie Fire Department receives new equipment

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Fire Department received some potentially life-saving new equipment.
“Sixteen thousand, three hundred cubic feet per minute,” said Moultrie Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau.
That’s the amount of smoke a new fan at the Moultrie Fire Department can push out of a building.
“So, they move smoke out of a house very quickly,” said Thibodeau.
The new fan better protects the firefighters who enter the building after the smoke has been diffused.
Something, Thibodeau said they couldn’t immediately do with the diesel fans.
“We’d blow the smoke out and then we’d have to wait for the atmosphere for it to be safe for somebody to breathe in. So, there was always that delay,” explained Thibodeau.
Now, once the smoke has cleared, it’s clear for people to go into.
The new piece of equipment is just one of the items that will better protect firefighters.
"We know cancer is one of the leading ailments that firefighters face,” said Thibodeau.
A device to help combat that is a cancer particulate hood, which minimizes skin exposure to cancerous particles in the smoke.
"That’s my ultimate goal that everybody goes home at the end of the day,” said Thibodeau.
The fire department also just received new boots.
Thibodeau said they’re lighter and more durable than the rubber pair.
"They’re able to do more work for an extended period of time,” said Thibodeau.
Which is even better news for the community.
Thibodeau said they don’t always get the newest equipment right away, because of cost but he said they do what they can to make sure they’re as protected as possible.
