Ga. secretary of state visits Camilla on final day of District 171 voting

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger came to Camilla during the District 171 special election.
The House seat will be filled after former State Rep. Jay Powell died in late November.
Raffensperger said being in Camilla on Tuesday was bittersweet.
“Because obviously it’s to fill the seat that Chairman Jay Powell held for so long. And he was loved and just a tremendous legislator and a tremendous guy. So it’s really sad on that occasion, but today, we’re giving the final day of voting to fill that seat,” said Raffensperger.
Raffensperger said he’s excited about the new ballot system.
In addition to the electronic system, paper ballots are used to keep track of votes.
"And voters really just rave about it because for the first time in 18 years, if there’s a really close election, we can do physical recounts, which is really important,” explained Raffensperger.
He said this gives voters confidence in the accuracy of election results.
“I think it’s going very well. We haven’t had too many complaints about anything. I think people are going to like it,” said Terry Ross, Mitchell County elections supervisor, said.
She said she thinks this system will stick around for a long time.
”Having something tangible in their hands. I think that was the key to it," said Ross.
Voting for the special election ends Tuesday.
“It’s your constitutional right and take it seriously and please come out and vote, we’d love to see the great turnout that we had in 2016, 2018 races. We (hope) 2020 will be even bigger,” said Raffensperger.
The District 171 seat covers parts of Mitchell, Colquitt and Decatur counties.
Republicans Joe Campbell and Tommy Akridge are both running for the seat. Democrat Jewell Howard is also running.
If a run-off is needed, it will be on Feb. 25.
