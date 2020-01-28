GA lawmakers looking at upcoming state budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave his report on the amended fiscal year 2020 budget and the 2021 budget to state leaders last week, touting the state’s record low unemployment, above-average increases in personal income and job growth.
Governor Kemp says to build on that success, he believes the state must remain focused on reducing unnecessary costs of government. The governor noted in his address that last summer he challenged state agencies to identify opportunities to streamline operations, eliminate program redundancies and find ways to use technology to help better serve citizens.
"What I'll be interested in ensuring is that we don't see any cuts that would impact public safety. And the commissioner has made it clear that there are no cuts that impact public safety, but I think our job is to make sure that is exactly the case,” Rep. Jesse Petrea said.
Rep. Petrea added he’s hoping there won’t be any cuts period, and said he anticipates revenue will outperform expectations, especially with a new revenue stream in the form of internet sales tax.
But some aren't as optimistic and are closely listening to budget discussions in the coming weeks.
"We're going to have a budget cut no matter what, right? So, I think our lawmakers need to consider right now is what are the options to make this as harm-reductive as possible,” Deep Center Director of Development and Communications, Coco Papy said.
Papy went to Atlanta last week for a presentation by the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, where concerns were raised about proposed re-allocations out of juvenile justice funds to help create seven new positions in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force.
"I think what we have to ask ourselves is do we believe that is the best re-allocation of resources,” Papy said.
Of course, it's still very early on in this budget creating process. Rep. Petrea emphasized that several times.
One thing Papy encourages everyone to do is get involved with this process and call local elected leaders to let them know what you believe should be priorities in the upcoming budget.
