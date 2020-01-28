Furman looks to extend streak vs VMI

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Furman has been fueled by senior leadership while VMI has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Furman's scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have scored 46 percent of the team's points this year.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 31.4 percent of the 102 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 19 over his last three games. He's also made 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.