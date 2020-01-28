First Citizens: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $101.9 million.
The Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $9.55 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $458.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $431.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $457.4 million, or $41.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.
First Citizens shares have fallen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $517.62, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.
