Boys and Girls Club honors Albany’s ‘faces of the future’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, five Albany Boys and Girls Club members were honored and celebrated at the first annual “Faces of the Future Breakfast.”
The five teens were selected as candidates to compete for the title of “Youth of the Year.”
The Youth of the Year program honors the nation’s most inspiring young people on their path to great futures.
It encourages all kids to lead, succeed and inspire.
The candidates were Shaianna Gammage, Steve Hairston, Shamar Lane, A’Kiyah Robinson and Taylor Walker.
Marvin Laster, Boys and Girls Club CEO, said he is excited for the candidates and their futures.
“This is our ‘Faces of the Future Breakfast’ where we will highlight five of our ‘Youth of the Year.’ Give them the opportunity to introduce them to the community but also give them the opportunity to tell what their vision for the future is and how the Boys and Girls Club has impacted them," Laster said.
Out of the five candidates, Lane, Robinson and Walker were chosen to move forward. They will compete at the 33rd Annual Steak and Burger Dinner in April.
