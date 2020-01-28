Blakely remembers explosion that shocked the town on 50th anniversary

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - An explosion shocked the City of Blakely 50 years ago Monday.
It killed two people, sent debris everywhere and knocked out the windows and electricity on the square.
Ray Perkins used to drive into the Blakely Square every morning to pick up his maid, Ruby.
When Ruby approached Ray’s car the morning of January 27, 1970, something happened Ray will never forget.
"The car elevated,” said Perkins. “The back end came up high enough, she disappeared from the side."
Ray's car was nearly flipped over by an explosion.
Just a few blocks away from the square, a propane tank had a gas leak that erupted.
"The glass, there, all the way around the square, it didn't explode out like this,” said Perkins. “It just shredded and fell on the ground."
The blast killed two employees at Davenport Motor Company, where Multi-Mile Tires is now, and injured six other people.
Obviously, Ray felt it on the square, but the force and sound of the blast could be heard for miles.
“We were eating breakfast, and we heard this huge explosion,” said Early County Commission Chairman June Merritt. “It shook the dishes on the table. It rattled the windows. We thought it was a sonic boom from an aircraft.”
The explosion happened underground and went upward; otherwise, Blakely may have been decimated.
Fortunately, Ray Perkins lived to tell about it.
"That was basically what happened that morning,” said Perkins.
The 50-year-old explosion started with the propane leak, but nobody knows for sure what ignited it.
