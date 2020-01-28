Arrest made in fatal Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Valdosta police obtained arrest warrants for Shamar Dequan Wilson, 19, in connection with the death of Rashawn Mays, 30, on Jan. 22.
Wilson was taken into custody without incident and he was taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Felony murder
- Armed robbery
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
“Our detectives and crime scene personnel have been working non-stop conducting this investigation and processing evidence. I am extremely proud of the work that our department has done and is continuing to do in this case," Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.
Police said detectives determined Mays was in an argument with someone he knew and that person pulled out a gun and shot him.
Police said this was an isolated incident.
