Woman follows hiding prowler out of her carport

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany mother chased away a stranger who was hiding inside her carport.
Tricia Moreschi remembers getting the phone call. “I was home alone and my husband called me from his office and said that there was a man in the carport because he could see it on the video camera.”
Moreschi and her husband says the incident happened on January 13, at their home on the 1600 block of Malbury Lane.
When Moreschi went to investigate, she found the man hiding.
She says he told her he was waiting on an Uber “and he stepped out and he started to walk away from me, and I told him to stop, that he had blood on him and it was quite a bit of blood on his T-shirt. I asked him where the blood came from, and he said that he cut his knuckles and he cut his hand, and I kinda “mom-ed” him. I said you stop right there I want to see it. I actually took his hand and looked at his knuckle, I was that close to him.”
Because of all of the blood Moreschi says she wanted to call the police, but the man started to walk away.
Moreschi followed the man over half a mile until she lost track of him near Pineknoll Lane and Dawson Road.
And why did she go after him?
“Honestly I didn’t think about safety. It just didn’t occur to me. He was probably around the age of my kids. I just wanted to know what he was doing there and where the blood came from. As a matter of fact, I invited him back to the house to clean up his knuckles.”
According to an APD Facebook post, they believe he could be connected to other burglaries in the area.
No arrests have been made in the case, according to APD.
Albany police need your help identifying the man. If you have any information you can call Crime-Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.
