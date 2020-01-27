SWGA remembers the life of Kobe Bryant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not only did Kobe Byrant make an impact in the lives of millions, but he also made a huge impact right here in Southwest Georgia.
WALB spoke with Bakari Bryant, Dougherty High School head basketball coach, and also senior basketball player William Riggins about Kobe’s passing and the legacy he leaves behind.
Riggins said basketball practice will definitely be different Monday, but one thing he will remind his teammates is to finish out the season as Kobe would’ve by giving it all they have.
“The game of basketball took a loss. It is Kobe Bryant, he is one of the greatest to ever live, one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball, lace up his shoes. The energy is going to be there but at the same time, he would want you to keep playing. He was a hard-working person," Bryant said.
Bryant said he will stress to his players at practice on Monday that Kobe Bryant’s death goes to show that you are not guaranteed tomorrow, so make sure you are living right.
