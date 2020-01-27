South Ga. life sentences upheld by Supreme Court

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Lee Couty man and two Tift County men will remain in prison for life after their appeals were denied by the Georgia Supreme Court, in an announcement Monday from Atlanta.
Johnny Anthony Allen, 38, was found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault in Lee County and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 2012.
The jury deliberated less than an hour before reaching their guilty verdict against Allen. Allen was charged with shooting 48-year-old Robert Patton on October 19, 2012 at the corner of Creekside and Knollwood Drive.
Investigators said Patton was trying to defend a woman from Allen when he was shot. Reportedly, the two were friends, who ate dinner together just hours before the shooting.
The court vacated Allen’s conviction and sentence for aggravated assault, stating it should have been merged with the felony murder conviction for sentencing purposes.
In Tifton, Deonta Rich was one of three arrested in the murder of 62-year-old Sylvester Downs and kidnapping of Taquoya Rogers in 2014. The killing happened in a robbery during a card game on East 6th Street.
Court records show that Downs entered the back room from the hallway as Rich held guests at gunpoint, and aimed his .30/30 lever-action rifle at Rich’s back.
Rich turned and fired at Downs once, striking him in the left shoulder. The bullet traveled through his chest and pierced his aorta, killing him.
Police tracked down the getaway driver, Conswilla Mayo, and she led them to Justin Dixon and Rich, who were arrested. Rich ended up with $45 in the robbery and was convicted in 2016.
In another Tifton case, Allen Deverna Williams was convicted for the murder of Barry Bullard. Williams wanted a new trial, arguing numerous errors in his previous trial.
Court records show that on July 30, 2008, Williams was driving through a neighborhood in Tifton. Two friends of his, Neddrick Green and Jeremy Reynolds, were also in the car.
Ernest Jackson was standing in a nearby yard when he saw Williams and his friends drive through, and noticed Williams glaring, so Jackson went to alert Bullard in a nearby apartment.
Williams, Bullard and the others had been friends, but a dispute between Bullard and Williams had recently arisen that soured the relationship. Gunshots were exchanged, and Bullard was shot in the face and died as a result.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.