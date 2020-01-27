2nd largest meth bust in months hits Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit collected over $100,000 worth of meth recently.
It was part of a months-long investigation that lead to the capture of Jon Melvin, who is currently in Dougherty County Jail, awaiting trial.
The meth was seized at a home on 7th Avenue last week.
“The interesting thing about this is this the second largest seizure that we’ve had in meth in the last six to eight months," says interim Major Ryan Ward with Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.
“We’re seeing a lot of this meth coming in now. This is just the tip of the iceberg for the illegal pharmaceuticals distributors who think we’re gonna stop. We’re not gonna stop. We’re gonna keep pushing to get this dangerous drug off the streets of Albany," Ward said.
Ward believes the meth was brought in, and not made in the area.
Two pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and a couple of hundred dollars in cash was also confiscated.
