Man indicted in Travion Jones case caught in Fla.

SANDFORD, Fla. (WALB) - A suspect on the run after he was indicted in a 2017 Albany nightclub shooting death was captured in Florida, according to officials.
Darius Octavius Wheeler, 32, is in custody on charges connected to the 2017 shooting death of Travion Jones.
Jones was shot and killed outside of the SandTrap 5.0 nightclub.
Wheeler was picked up by authorities in Sandford, Fla.
He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime, gangs-unlawful acts, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge and parole violation..
