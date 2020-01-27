Man indicted in SandTrap murder caught in Fla., now in Albany

SANFORD, Fla. (WALB) - A suspect on the run after he was indicted in a 2017 Albany nightclub shooting death was captured in Florida, according to officials, and is in the Dougherty County jail.
Darius Octavius Wheeler, 32, is in custody on charges connected to the 2017 shooting death of Travion Jones.
Jones was shot and killed outside of the SandTrap 5.0 nightclub.
Wheeler was picked up by authorities in Sanford, Fla., and arrived in Albany on Sunday, according to jail officials.
He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, gangs-unlawful acts, failure to appear for finger printable charge and parole violation.
