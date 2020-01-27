Man arrested in Valdosta tv theft

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A citizen’s call to 911 led to a man getting arrested in a burglary, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
On Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m., a resident called 911 to report a man, later identified as Michael Williams, walking in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive, carrying a television.
Officers responded to the area and found Williams, who still had possession of the television.
Williams said he had permission to have the television and other items from the incident locations, according to police.
Officers were able to find the owner who said the television was stolen.
Williams was taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with burglary.
“This alert (the) citizen prevented this offender from getting away with stealing the victim’s property. We are extremely grateful he contacted us quickly, so the offender was caught with the stolen property,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
