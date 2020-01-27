Louisiana man accused of using ex-employer’s gas card to sell thousands of dollars worth of fuel at half price

All told, investigators say, the company lost $8,779 between August and January

BOOKED: Cade Lawrence Clemens, 28, of Vivian, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 11:08 a.m. Jan. 27 on a charge of access device fraud, booking records show. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
January 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 5:03 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Vivian man is accused of using a former employer’s gas card to sell thousands of dollars worth of fuel to friend and acquaintances, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Those people, in turn, allegedly paid 28-year-old Cade Lawrence Clemens half the cost of the fuel, authorities say.

All told, investigators say, KLX Energy lost $8,779 between August and this month.

Clemens now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 11:08 a.m. today after being arrested on a charge of access device fraud, booking records show.

The case was investigated by Vivian police and Caddo sheriff’s Detective Mike King.

