Lee Co. woman arrested for trafficking meth, bails out, back nine days later

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman is back behind bars less than ten days after being charged with drug trafficking and bailing out.
33-year-old Ashley Marie Cooper was arrested on Jan. 15 after a search during a traffic stop found three pounds of methamphetamine in her car.
Cooper was charged with drug trafficking - methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and was held on a $53,000 bond. She was able to post bail and was released the same day.
Nine days after her original arrest, on Jan. 24, LCSO investigators were dispatched to the Dollar General on Lee Rd. 240 in Smiths Station in reference to a shoplifting incident in which Cooper was a suspect.
Investigators recovered the stolen items and a small amount of methamphetamine from Cooper at the scene. She was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Because of her previous arrest, Cooper’s bond was revoked. She is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.
