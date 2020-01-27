Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BAR SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA
Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two people are dead and seven people have been injured following a shooting at a South Carolina bar. The Darlington County coroner says the shooting took place early Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville. The two people killed were identified as 21-year-old Dicaprio Collins and 29-year-old Bryan Robinson. According to its Facebook page, Mac's Lounge also serves as a music venue. Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence, South Carolina. Interviewed by WMBF, a witness described a chaotic scene as bar patrons ran for their lives.
SEXUAL ASSAULT SENTENCE
Prosecutors: Man sent inmates letters about sexual abuse
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for molesting a young relative. Prosecutors say the crime was discovered when the suspect left behind letters from inmates telling him how much they appreciated him recounting the abuse. Authorities say 38-year-old Keith Crum pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Colleton County. Prosecutors say rum has been out of prison only a few months in 2018 when he fondled the girl, who was under 10 years old and was spending the night with another relative,
VOTER REGISTRATION
Voter registration deadline in SC presidential primary close
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — People in South Carolina who want to vote in next month's Democratic presidential primary face a deadline to register this week. The State Election Commission said all voters for the Feb. 29 primary must be registered by Thursday. The first in the South presidential primary is open, which means a voter does not have to be a registered Democrat to cast a ballot. People who are 17 years old can vote in the primary as long as they will be 18 by Election Day on Nov. 3. Registration forms can be downloaded at scvotes.org and residents can also check and see if their South Carolina registration is current.
TRIPLE MURDER-ARREST
1 arrested, another sought in SC triple murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One man is in custody and authorities are searching for another in a triple murder in South Carolina. WCSC-TV reports Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says deputies arrested 20-year-old Jay Quan Washington, of St. Stephen, and are searching for 28-year-old Donelle Lamar McKelvey, of Summerville. Washington has been charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of 23-year-old Martice Green, 22-year-old Desmond Williams and 19-year-old Malik Gibbs who were found in a car in a field in Pineville on Monday. All three of the victims were from St. Stephen.
FATAL SHOOTING-ARRESTS
2 SC teens accused of murder of man found slain in car
ELGIN, S.C. (AP) — Two teenagers are in custody accused in the fatal shooting of a South Carolina man earlier this month. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced the arrests of a 17-year-old boy and Albertina Hattie Jolera Bennett, 18. They each face charges of murder in the death of Thomas Keitt Jr., 55, of Elgin, The State reported. It was unknown if either is represented by an attorney who could comment on their behalf. The sheriff's office did not say whether the younger suspect would be charged as an adult.
EDUCATION OVERHAUL
As SC Senate education debate meanders, House takes action
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House isn't just sitting around doing nothing with education this session. House member say they're watching the Senate, which spent its week debating a bill to overhaul public education without reaching a conclusion. In the meantime, the House Education and Public Works committee passed a bill Wednesday that reduces the number of statewide standardized tests. It also requires districts to inform parents about each test and send results to teachers and home with students within a week. House leaders say they'll try to pass more smaller, targeted bills, especially if the Senate fails to pass their massive proposal.