Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-GEORGIA SENATE
Progressive mayor Ted Terry exits Georgia US Senate race
A young, progressive mayor of an Atlanta-area city has dropped out of the Democratic race to challenge Republican Sen. David Perdue. Georgia's Ted Terry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday that he had fundraising struggles in the nationally watched race that could dictate the fate of the Senate in 2020. Former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, 2018 Lt. Gov. candidate Sarah Riggs Amico and former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson are all still in the race. Terry did not immediately endorse any of his rivals. Terry has been the mayor of Clarkston since 2013. The city is known for embracing progressive and immigrant-friendly policies.
GEORGIA-DEATH ROW INMATE
Georgia inmate who came close to execution in 2017 dies
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia death row inmate whose scheduled execution was halted in September 2017 by the U.S. Supreme Court after his lawyers argued his death sentence was tainted by a juror's racial bias has died. The Department of Corrections says Keith “Bo” Tharpe died Friday night of natural causes. He was 61. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath confirmed the death in an email Sunday. A jury convicted Tharpe in January 1991 of murder in the September 1990 slaying of his sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Freeman, and sentenced him to death.
HOUSE FIRE-CHILD KILLED
Fire chief: Boy killed, teen burned in Georgia house fire
JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has died and his teenage sister was badly burned in a house fire in Georgia. News outlets report the fire broke out Sunday morning in Butts County. The girl has been airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta for treatment. A man who lived at the home says he tried to get the boy out but couldn't save him from the flames. Fire officials haven't determined the cause of the fire. Loved ones say the boy was visiting family at the home for his birthday, which was last Thursday. His sister's birthday is Monday.
GEORGIA BORROWING
Kemp proposes $900M borrowing plan as part of Georgia budget
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing that Georgia borrow almost $900 million for construction projects and equipment next year. That amount is likely to rise before lawmakers get done with the state budget. Key projects in the Republican governor's borrowing plan include $70 million to expand the state-owned convention center in Savannah and $55 million to build a new headquarters for the Department of Public Safety in Atlanta. Lawmakers authorized borrowing of nearly $1.1 billion last year. Kemp wants to move more funding to aid school construction from districts statewide to those that have small property tax bases.
PLANE CRASH
2 killed in plane crash near Senoia
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Coweta County. News outlets report that the accident occurred Saturday near Senoia. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Mustang Two, a two-seat aircraft. Coweta County Sherff Len Wood told WSB-TV that the plane had just taken off from a private air strip after picking up a passenger.
CORONAVIRUS-GEORGIA
Georgia working to prevent spread of coronavirus to state
ATLANTA (AP) — An outbreak of coronavirus occurring in China has the Georgia Department of Public Health on high alert. State health officials said Friday the department is closely monitoring the outbreak and regularly coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DPH is advising healthcare providers statewide to be alert for patients who have traveled form Wuhan, China and present with fever and respiratory symptoms. To detect possible cases of coronavirus infection early and prevent further spread, the United States began actively screening incoming travelers from Wuhan at five select airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
OFFICER RUN OVER
Police: Man fleeing scene hits law enforcement officers
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Two law enforcement officers in Georgia are being treated for injuries after being hit by a car in a parking lot early Saturday. The Gwinnett County Police Department says one of its officers and an investigator from the District Attorney's Office were trying to stop a man about 2:30 a.m. from driving because they believed he was intoxicated in a parking lot outside Chiquititas Lounge in Norcross. The suspect backed up, knocking the officer to the ground with the driver's door. He then pulled forward and ran over the officer. The suspect faces charges of felony obstruction, aggravated assault, and fleeing and eluding.
COKE BOTTLER-SOUTH GEORGIA
Coca-Cola bottler building $60M warehouse in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (AP) — A Coca-Cola bottler is making a $60 million investment in rural South Georgia that the company says will create about 200 new jobs. Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED CEO John Sherman was on hand as officials broke ground on the company's new warehouse and sales center in Tifton. WALB-TV reports the project will have about 300,000 square feet of space. Sherman told the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking Thursday his company is “world class” when it comes to building new facilities and serving the communities where they're located. Construction is expected to start in a few weeks. Coca-Cola UNITED is one of North America's largest privately held Coca-Cola bottlers. The company is based in Birmingham, Alabama.