Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PRISON GUARD-POISONING
Florida prison guard allegedly poured bleach on inmate food
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prison guard is charged with pouring bleach in an inmate's cup after the two argued. Twenty-eight year-old Qualesha Williams was taken into custody Saturday at Lowell Correctional Institution. According to interview with an agent for the Florida Department of Corrections, Williams admitted putting a cleaning agent into a cup, but said she would never hurt anyone. The state agency said it obtained video showing Williams arguing with the inmate earlier in the shift, telling the prisoner she had something for her. According to the report, an officer saw Williams spray bleach on a cup. It's unclear if Williams has retained an attorney to comment on the charge.
FATAL CRASH-AIRPORT
Fatal crash shuts down entrance to Tampa Airport
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A fatal car crash has closed down a highway entrance to Tampa International Airport. Tampa Police say two people died in Sunday morning's crash. The entrance to the airport from I-275 was closed for several hours and travelers were directed to an alternate route. No details about the crash were released.
DOG KILLED-POLICE HORSE ATTACK
Deputy shoots dog after it attacks police horse at parade
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy has fatally shot a dog after it attacked a police horse following the Gasparilla parade on Saturday. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s authorities say the pit bull broke free and charged at the horses three times Saturday. The area was crowded for Tampa's annual pirate celebration and several officers were patrolling the parade on mounted horses. A deputy tried to Taser the dog but was not successful. Another deputy on horseback shot the dog when it returned and bit a second horse. Authorities said the dog's owner is homeless and was hospitalized involuntarily after the shooting for allegedly threatening deputies.
BC-ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-JUDAISM
Bloomberg vows steadfast commitment to US aid for Israel
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Bloomberg is vowing not to revisit U.S. aid to Israel as he makes his case for the presidency to fellow Jewish Americans. It's an approach in contrast to several of his Democratic rivals, including Bernie Sanders, the race's other Jewish candidate. Bloomberg's remarks came in a Sunday speech in Florida aimed at Jewish Americans. His wide-ranging speech touched on acts of violence against Jews, criticism of President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and Bloomberg's own vow for a strong defense of Israel.
HISTORIC CHURCH CLOSING
133-year-old Florida church shuts its doors
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida church is shutting its doors after 133 years. The First Presbyterian Church of Titusville, founded in 1887, held its final service Sunday. Interim Pastor Rev. Laura Viau said the decision did not come easy. The congregation had slowly dwindled to about 40 even though the church seats more than 400. She said the tipping point came after Hurricanes Charley, Frances and Jeanne did major structural damage in 2004, costing about $100,000. Florida Today reports the church plans to sell the building.
LASERS-AIRPLANES
Florida man arrested for pointing lasers as planes landed
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man pointed lasers at planes trying to land at a Florida airport and injured a pilot. Manatee County Sheriff's Office say Charlie Chapman Jr. aimed his laser pointer toward a plane four times and toward a sheriff's helicopter once as they tried to land last week at Sarasota Bradenton Airport. One pilot said the laser hit him directly in the eyes, causing temporary blindness and lingering blurred vision. The Orlando Sentinel reports a video also shows a man appearing to throw objects at the sheriff's helicopter as it tried to land. Deputies used a stun gun to subdue Chapman after they said he swung a hammer in their direction.
EASTER BUNNY ARRESTED
Infamous Florida Easter bunny arrested after hit-and-run
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who became a video sensation after fighting a man on the street while dressed as the Easter Bunny has been arrested and authorities say he tried to use the costume to elude capture. Antoine McDonald became a viral phenomenon after a video captured him fighting a man in Orlando last year. Earlier this month, Florida Highway Patrol officials say McDonald was driving a motorcycle when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a carport before fleeing the scene. Authorities found him laying in the backseat of a car in full costume. He denied the accident, telling the officer he to Google the Orlando Easter Bunny.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN-WARDEN
AP Exclusive: Feds plan to move Epstein warden to prison job
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons plans to transfer the warden in charge of the jail where Jeffrey Epstein took his own life to another correctional facility, despite an ongoing investigation into the financier’s death. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke Friday to The Associated Press. The people said the bureau is planning to move Lamine N’Diaye to a leadership role at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey. It comes months after Attorney General William Barr ordered N’Diaye be reassigned to a desk post in Pennsylvania. Epstein killed himself in August while awaiting trial on charges he sexually abused girls.
SPACE STATION
Spacewalking astronauts plug leak, finish fixing detector
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacewalking astronauts have completed repairs to a cosmic ray detector outside the International Space Station. NASA's Andrew Morgan and Italy's Luca Parmitano ventured out Saturday on their fourth and final spacewalk to fix the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. But they quickly discovered a leak in one of the coolant lines for the $2 billion spectrometer. Parmitano tightened the fitting, but to no avail. The leak was still there. He tightened everything a second time and the leak finally disappeared. Barring further trouble, the almost 9-year-old spectrometer could resume its hunt for antimatter and dark matter next week.
DEATH PENALTY-FLORIDA
Florida death penalty experts concerned about court ruling
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida inmate advocates say a state Supreme Court decision involving the death penalty has thrown between 100 to 150 cases into legal limbo. On Thursday, the court said it erred in 2016 when it ruled a jury must be unanimous in deciding a defendant convicted of murder should be sentenced to death. A day later, lawyers and anti-death penalty advocates were scrambling to determine what this means for existing cases that are in the sentencing phase. Miami-based attorney Terence Lenamon says there are questions about how the ruling will affect existing cases in the resentencing phase.