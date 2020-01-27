It’s officially tax season. Here are some tips before you file

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Tax season is officially here.
According to Turbo Tax there are some things people can do at home to save money on their taxes.
The company recommends people to itemize their tax deduction if eligible. It may be easier to take a standard deduction, but taxpayers can save a lot of money if they itemize. This is especially good for people who are self-employed, own a home, or live in a high tax area. This benefits those who have qualified expenses that add up to more than $12,200 for a single person or $24,400 for a married couple filing together.
If someone has a kid under the age of 17 then they are eligible for a child tax credit. To get this credit a person must provide their dependent's taxpayer ID, like a social security number, on their return. However, if a couple is divorced only one parent can claim their child as a dependent.
If a person’s gross income is less than $69,000 they qualify to file their taxes for free through the IRS’s website. The program is called Free File and it provides access to tax preparation software from 10 tax-prep companies. This works best for people who have simple tax returns.
For those who want to see their tax return fast, it's recommended to file their taxes electronically. This will get a person their tax return three and six weeks faster than if they were to send it in by mail.
Lastly, if a person needs to file an extension, they are urged to do it on time. Not filing an extension before the deadline could give a taxpayer a filing penalty of 4.5% per month on top of the taxes they owe.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.