Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tyasha Harris is the new career assists king for No. 1 South Carolina. She also is doing a bit of scoring. Harris had 13 points and top-ranked South Carolina rolled past Georgia 88-53 on Sunday. The Gamecocks used an early 14-0 run to take control and kept the lead in double figures the remainder of the game. Aliyah Boston scored 15 points and had four of the Gamecocks' 11 steals. Destanni Henderson added 14 points. South Carolina has won 13 consecutive games, improving to 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia fell to 12-8 overall and 3-4 in the SEC.