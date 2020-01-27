Good news for homeowners: Possible funding to help after the storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Homeowners could see a potentially big portion of money to repair home damages caused by recent storms.
Dougherty County leaders are competing with three other counties for more than $60 million in storm relief funding.
After facing four natural disasters in a span of three years, homeowners have been left to repair the mess.
But there’s good news for people in Dougherty County and it comes in the form of more than $60 million.
“Which is about helping impacted storm survivors to rehabilitate their homes,” Michael McCoy, Dougherty county administrator, said.
McCoy explained there are three zip codes in the state eligible for a portion of a $69.4 million grant and a Dougherty County zip code is one of them.
“We’re very excited because this will give assistance and aid to those who were impacted by the tornadoes and Hurricane Irma,” said McCoy.
Now the county has to prove they need as much of the CDBG-DR Grant, as possible. With some homes still in pieces, it shouldn’t be hard to prove just how devastating the January 2017 tornadoes were.
“We’re working as quickly as we can to get this program stood up so we can offer the assistance that so many in our community need at this particular time.”
With so many still waiting on insurance companies, or even those who had to pay out of pocket to repair damages, county leaders are fighting for that $69 million.
“This is for the local government to propose projects that will make us more resilient in the future,” said McCoy.
The county even hired a program manager to take over the process of getting this funding.
A position needed because of how much money they’re handling here.
Big plans are underway to restore the Radium Springs Garden, which include food trucks, event spaces, and even a potential zip line.
Construction to repair the Radium Springs area is well underway.
Crews have been out here for the past few weeks. The recreation committee met Monday to discuss more changes to come, even outlining in red, a list of all of the projects they hope to get started on soon.
The Radium Springs Garden's Master Plan is a series of projects to update the area.
It includes things like food truck parking, infrastructure improvements, gazebo repairs, weed removal, among several other items.
The county has about $400,000 they can spend on different repairs right now.
The architect from Atlanta, Ron Huffman, presented a list of options for which projects to complete first.
Huffman's been working on different projects in the area for years now.
“I always enjoy working down here. It’s always been a pleasure. But to see it go from being underwater and ruined to something everyone can enjoy now is something I think is pretty neat. It’s pretty enjoyable,” said Huffman.
The committee approved about $360,000 in improvement projects to be completed during, what they’ve deemed as phase one of the master plan.
They include the food truck parking, extending the beach and walkway and a kayak/canoe landing.
The committee will take their list of recommended projects to county commissioners at their next work session. They’ll vote whether to approve them, then get started with phase one of the project.
If things don’t change, the state of Georgia is estimated to have a shortage of 50,000 nurses by the year 2030.
Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said the hospital is looking for ways to keep nurses in Southwest Georgia.
Steiner said they’ve started a new test program this past year in Americus.
If potential students are a little shy of the required grade point average needed to get into nursing school.
Phoebe has paid for a counselor to help the students.
He said they’ve seen progress in this one year alone.
“We’re trying to be as innovative and unique as possible, as we think about pay, as we think about benefits, as we think about life here in Southwest Georgia. How do you get someone from Atlanta or another city to consider staying and being a part of this community,” said Steiner.
Steiner said they’re working closely with students in the schools here, like Albany State University and Albany Technical College.
