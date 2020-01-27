Girlfriend speaks at vigil for Tifton shooting victim

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Friends and family held a special vigil Sunday, in memory of Michael Riggins, a 34 year old Tifton man, who was killed in a shooting last Friday.
Michael Riggins, known to many as “Mike Mike,” was well-loved in the commuity.
LaKayla Johnson was Riggins girlfriend for the past 4 years.
A large turnout of dozens showed up Sunday to remember Riggins “so this turn out doesn’t surprise me. He was well-loved so It doesn’t surprise me at all” says Johnson.
The celebration of life and remembrance was held just outside of Mike Mike’s home on Eastgate Drive.
“He was just simply remarkable. If I had to label him, I would label him as a breath of fresh air” says Johnson, and “he loved dogs more then he loved his life.”
“What’s on my mind is whoever did this, this is somebody’s child not only is it somebody’s child this is someone’s brother, this is someone uncle, and not only that he was a person. Why a senseless murder for nothing, and what’s so sad is you took him from me” says Johnson.
Johnson was obviously at the gathering.
“Yes, because I haven’t been here since it happened. I try to kinda stay away because I passed out. This is a lot to process. This is very very, very hard. Like I said, I’m in the social work field and normally it’s me counseling someone else, and trying to tell someone else to be strong. But it’s very different when it’s knocking on your door, but one thing I do know I believe GOD and the Bible said that ‘vengeance is mine said the Lord,’ and I know that I’m a praying woman. In the end, we will know who did this.”
Johnson hopes funeral arrangements can be announced after an autopsy report is released.
The GBI is still investigating.
They tell us Riggins’ body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy.
