Girlfriend speaks at vigil for Tifton shooting victim

“Yes, because I haven’t been here since it happened. I try to kinda stay away because I passed out. This is a lot to process. This is very very, very hard. Like I said, I’m in the social work field and normally it’s me counseling someone else, and trying to tell someone else to be strong. But it’s very different when it’s knocking on your door, but one thing I do know I believe GOD and the Bible said that ‘vengeance is mine said the Lord,’ and I know that I’m a praying woman. In the end, we will know who did this.”