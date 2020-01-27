Counterfeit cash passed at Dougherty Co. Dollar General

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Funny money is floating around Dougherty County.
According to a Dougherty County Police Shift report, counterfeit money was found at a store on Sunday.
It was found at the Dollar General located on the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard.
According to the report, the bills have been recovered.
This is still an active investigation and WALB is working to get more information from DCP.
Dollar General employees declined to comment on the situation.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.