Child dies in Cairo traffic accident
January 27, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 11:56 AM

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A child was killed Monday, about 7:30 a.m., near the area of Martin Luther King Avenue SW and Legion Avenue SW, according to authorities.

The Cairo Police Department (CPD) responded to an accident involving a six-year-old pedestrian.

They said the accident resulted in the fatality of the six-year-old.

The accident is currently being investigated.

No specific names and details are available at this time. CPD officials said more information will be made available later Monday.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

