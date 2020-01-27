Child dies in Cairo traffic accident

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A child was killed Monday, about 7:30 a.m., near the area of Martin Luther King Avenue SW and Legion Avenue SW, according to authorities.
The Cairo Police Department (CPD) responded to an accident involving a six-year-old pedestrian.
They said the accident resulted in the fatality of the six-year-old.
The accident is currently being investigated.
No specific names and details are available at this time. CPD officials said more information will be made available later Monday.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
