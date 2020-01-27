CenterState: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) _ CenterState Banks Inc. (CSFL) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $71.1 million.
The Winter Haven, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $234.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $208.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $225.3 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $751.8 million.
CenterState shares have decreased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 4% in the last 12 months.
