Bradenton Brewing Company helping dogs find their forever home through beer

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) A local brewing company has gone viral after combining their love of beer and dogs... on a can.
Motorworks in Bradenton is very involved with helping animals. They have a Yappy Hour event every month to raise money for local organizations helping dogs.
At their most recent event on Sunday they launched the beer cans with shelter dogs on the labels. Two of the four shelter dogs featured on the beer cans have already been adopted.
Homeless dogs waiting for their "paw"fect match.
"This is not just a problem in Manatee County unfortunately it’s a national problem of shelters filled of pets looking for homes and it’s really sad,” said the Manatee County Animal Services Outreach director, Hans Wohlgefahrt.
He says some dogs have been at the shelter for two years.
“We take in as many as 12 animals every day in 2019. So we take in all of the stray animals and animals that are no longer wanted… animals that are lost,” said Wohlgefahrt.
Which makes for a packed shelter.
“They are the January non-profit that we were focused on and just riffing on ideas that we thought would capture some public eye and it certainly has," said Motorworks Brewing Director of sales and marketing, said Barry Elwonger.
People from across the country wanting to get their hands on one of the cans… or help with a donation.
“The outreach had just been incredible. Two of the dogs have already been adopted… Candy and Day Day are still looking for theirs as are many, many dogs,” said Elwonger.
Day Day and Candy may be the poster dogs for the fundraiser… Manatee Animal Services says they have dozens of other dogs also waiting for a family to call their own.
Motorworks Brewing has sold more than a hundred four packs on the first day. Since then they’ve sold even more. They expect to sell out of the special edition beers soon.
The four packs are selling for $9.
As for next steps, the director of sales say they have some big plans brewing.