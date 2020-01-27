Atari announces plans to build video game-themed hotels

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Atari announced plans to build video game-themed hotels, the first of which will be in Phoenix and open later this year.
Atari, a trailblazer in the gaming industry, is pioneering the new concept: a unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destinations.
The hotel entertainment will offer immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in VR and AR (Virtual and Augmented Reality). Hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events.
The first of the Atari Hotels is planned to break ground in 2020 in Phoenix with additional hotels planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose. For more information about Atari Hotels, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.