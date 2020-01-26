N. Arizona seeks revenge on Sac State

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lumberjacks have given up just 69.1 points per game across eight conference games. That's an improvement from the 73.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Shelton has connected on 26.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last five games. He's also converted 67.4 percent of his free throws this season.